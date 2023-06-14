Create New Account
Defund the DOJ says Stu. Why is Trump allowing this Sham to continue ? Why is he playing along and in a sense legitimizing their sham process with no justice ? Part A
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

Not a bad idea.  Why is Trump allowing these people to frame him on these bogus charges ?  Why doesn't he come back and arrest all these criminals . 

By the way, if you need to chill out, come visit us at our Nature Lodge in Medellin Colombia:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com



advicestuperters

