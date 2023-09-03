Bill Federer Part 2 | Sins of Omission | Anatomy of the Church and State #19B

In part 2 of our interview with legendary historian Bill Federer, we discuss the sin of silence (the great sin of omission). We discuss how silence can be consent to sin, and how Christians should respond to unjust laws. We also talk about how Christians can get involved locally in politics, and how Christians are WIMPS and need to let our actions speak louder than words.
Bill is a nationally renowned speaker and former congressional candidate who’s appeared on countless television programs. He is also a best selling author whose works have been quoted by authors, politicians, leaders, journalists, teachers, students and in court cases. He is president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. He also has a radio feature that broadcasts daily across America called “AMERICAN MINUTE”
TOPIC TIMELINE
Bill Federer Part 2 Topic Timeline
0:59 Second Great Awakening
1:50 Millennialists
3:18 Numbers 30
3:53 Tacit Admission equals consent
5:01 Silence is consent
7:50 Sins of Omission
8:49 Love your neighbor or confront your neighbor?
10:37 Respectful rebuke
11:27 God’s name in vain
13:47 Blasphemy
14:41 Evil & Satan clubs
15:20 God’s pushing to decision making moment
16:48 Sin of silence and salvation
18:10 Guilt trip tactic
19:18 Jesus cares what’s being taught to children
20:56 Local power
22:20 Manifest hearts
23:00 Standing as Jesus did
24:48 Only preaching half of Jesus
25:41 Ezekiel
27:15 Unjust laws, obey or not
29:10 What is a just law?
30:36 Cisgender
32:20 God’s message vs Trans message
34:00 Encouraging Pastors
35:01 Salt & Light
36:40 Turning Point Faith
38:07 Mose’s story. What’s yours?
39:40 Exciting times, guest remarks
41:03 Closing prayer
