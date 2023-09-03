Bill Federer Part 2 | Sins of Omission | Anatomy of the Church and State #19B

In part 2 of our interview with legendary historian Bill Federer, we discuss the sin of silence (the great sin of omission). We discuss how silence can be consent to sin, and how Christians should respond to unjust laws. We also talk about how Christians can get involved locally in politics, and how Christians are WIMPS and need to let our actions speak louder than words.



Bill is a nationally renowned speaker and former congressional candidate who’s appeared on countless television programs. He is also a best selling author whose works have been quoted by authors, politicians, leaders, journalists, teachers, students and in court cases. He is president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. He also has a radio feature that broadcasts daily across America called “AMERICAN MINUTE”

TOPIC TIMELINE

Bill Federer Part 2 Topic Timeline





0:59 Second Great Awakening

1:50 Millennialists

3:18 Numbers 30

3:53 Tacit Admission equals consent

5:01 Silence is consent

7:50 Sins of Omission

8:49 Love your neighbor or confront your neighbor?

10:37 Respectful rebuke

11:27 God’s name in vain

13:47 Blasphemy

14:41 Evil & Satan clubs

15:20 God’s pushing to decision making moment

16:48 Sin of silence and salvation

18:10 Guilt trip tactic

19:18 Jesus cares what’s being taught to children

20:56 Local power

22:20 Manifest hearts

23:00 Standing as Jesus did

24:48 Only preaching half of Jesus

25:41 Ezekiel

27:15 Unjust laws, obey or not

29:10 What is a just law?

30:36 Cisgender

32:20 God’s message vs Trans message

34:00 Encouraging Pastors

35:01 Salt & Light

36:40 Turning Point Faith

38:07 Mose’s story. What’s yours?

39:40 Exciting times, guest remarks

41:03 Closing prayer