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Population Genocide explained 12 yrs ago
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41 views • September 14, 2021
We were told it was coming. The plan to sterilize, make ill and produce fear to a point that people will line up to get the jab. Just a conspiracy theory we were told. Conspiracy Theorist are out of the box thinkers and we need to listen to them. Everything said is happening today. Step up and fight back.
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