JUST IN: DoD Says The “Size Of The Payload” On The China Surveillance Balloon Is Why They Are Not Taking It Down
SOURCE: https://twitter.com/thechiefnerd/status/1621559439567294466
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.