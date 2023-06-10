Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV Over the Target | Is the Tide Turning Against Climate Agenda Fanatics?
54 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

EPOCH TV |  Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith

Is the Tide Turning Against Climate Agenda Fanatics?

No one is against clean air and clean water—certainly not here in America, where we have a long history of conservationism. But the climate agenda isn’t about protecting the environment, never mind humans and animals.


It’s a dystopian movement led by elected officials from the White House to Congress who are pushing irrational ideas that make them look nuts. Now Americans are starting to fight back—no to no more fossil fuels, no to no more farming, and definitely no to eating insects.


In this high-spirited episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explore why the tide is turning against climate agenda fanatics.



https://rumble.com/v2r5pys-is-the-tide-turning-against-climate-agenda-fanatics.html

Keywords
lee smithbrendon fallonepoch tvover the target

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket