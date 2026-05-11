POPEYE, ANOTHER VAXXED IDIOT. HER STUPIDITY IS JAW DROPPING !!

Funny short clip. Apparently she has "Long Covid" ... Lol

I just laugh at these people now, and see them as a source of amusement; does that make me a bad person... quite frankly I don't give a f***; because they were all warned.

These idiots will throw you and your family and children under a bus again, to go along with the BS Hanta virus narrative being pushed now. Their own hubris, will not allow them to admit they were wrong; they are a danger too themselves and all of humanity.