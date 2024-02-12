Create New Account
Original Purpose of Creatures, Getting All the Answers from God, My Blocking Emotions, Afraid to Be Wrong, Embarrassed and Ashamed, One With God and Myself, Trusting Your Feelings
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/LLyXne9blKU

20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P1


Cut:

13m06s - 25m37s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com



“START TRUSTING YOUR FEELINGS. EVERYTIME I GET TO THE POINT I WANT TO THINK ABOUT IT, THERE’S AN EMOTIONAL REASON WHY YOU WANT TO THINK ABOUT IT.”

@ 24m51s


“THERE’S EMOTIONAL REASON FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO. EVERYTHING.”

@ 25m31s






