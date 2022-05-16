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An Explosive Interview with Dr Vernon Coleman on Sanctions, Censorship, Food Shortages & the Vaccine Fallout
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74 views • May 16, 2022
LISTEN TO INTERVIEW HERE --> https://expose-news.com/2022/05/16/an-explosive-interview-with-dr-vernon-coleman-on-sanctions-censorship-food-shortages-the-vaccine-fallout/
In the latest episode of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen spoke with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about how the Western Establishment have used a regional conflict in Ukraine in order to create a WWIII-level global crisis.
Dr Coleman warned of the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages – destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. They also discussed the efficacy of sanctions against Russia, the alleged hepatitis ‘viral outbreak’ in kids, and the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ disaster which is still ravaging the planet as we speak.
In the latest episode of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen spoke with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about how the Western Establishment have used a regional conflict in Ukraine in order to create a WWIII-level global crisis.
Dr Coleman warned of the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages – destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. They also discussed the efficacy of sanctions against Russia, the alleged hepatitis ‘viral outbreak’ in kids, and the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ disaster which is still ravaging the planet as we speak.
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