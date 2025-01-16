Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Corporate HealthSharing is a Gamechanger!

With Steve Alley, THE ICHRA-Sharing guy

HealthAccessSolutions.com, [email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub





The esteemed class of group benefit advisors called “Rosetta Advisors” have a reputation in LinkedIn discussions for quality provisions with regard to employer health plans. For companies too small to benefit from their self-funding ideas, however, they’ve farmed them out to friendly agents to enroll into Sharing Plans - usually Sedera or Zion – the two companies recommended by the brokerage of cohost Frohman. Among these quality advisors it is said that some of the best reforms occur with large companies.

This truth is about to get the evidence of a lifetime, as Trump’s expansion of something called “ICHRA” results in employees of huge companies suddenly getting Sharing.

BY THE WAY, FREEDOM HUB'S MOST VIEWED “HEALTH SHOWS” 2024 LIST IS OUT - DID YOUR FAVE SHOW MAKE IT?

That’s because Sharing is more than the ICHRA component - which by itself represents a fairly pedestrian play to give corporations ObamaCare compliance without having to work too hard to please workers with decent benefits (other than ObamaCare). Sharing, though, offers a significant upgrade.

That’s because unlike insurance, Sharing doesn’t handcuff choices via networks - which notoriously can exclude up to half an area’s doctors and other providers. No such limits exist for Sharing patients, because they’re accessing the cash prices that most every doctor in America offers.

Just as bad – as we heard after the tragic murder of the insurance CEO – ObamaCare companies deny a suspiciously large percentage of claims. Sharing companies may have limits on pre-existing conditions but normal hospitalization and specialist bills almost always get “shared.” The claims denial controversy entirely lies at the feet of Insurers.

For years Mr. Alley, at his JSA Group, has gained the reputation as being THE expert bringing Sharing to larger companies via the ICHRA (the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement, expanded in Trump's first administration). If you’re ready for America’s workers to gain affordable, portable, and personally-empowering health sharing, this is the week to attend Freedom Hub’s health show.