The Gospel Purpose of Reading

Dr. Brenda MacMenamin shares the FACE publication, "The Noah Plan Reading Curriculum Guide" which teaches "the instruction and means of teaching children to read using the Bible."
https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/reading-guide
"To be instructed by the Holy Spirit is the highest and only permanent means of learning and gaining knowledge. ~Dr. Carole Adams
"The first principle states that reading the Bible prepares a Biblical character in children." ~Martha Barnes Shirley
