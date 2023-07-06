The Gospel Purpose of Reading

Dr. Brenda MacMenamin shares the FACE publication, "The Noah Plan Reading Curriculum Guide" which teaches "the instruction and means of teaching children to read using the Bible."

This course is $40.00 for four weeks of classes beginning on July 11 - August 1st, 2023 from 6-7:30 pm EST. Classes will be live on zoom then available on-demand at your convenience.

https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/reading-guide

"To be instructed by the Holy Spirit is the highest and only permanent means of learning and gaining knowledge. ~Dr. Carole Adams

"The first principle states that reading the Bible prepares a Biblical character in children." ~Martha Barnes Shirley



