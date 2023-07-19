PRAYERS NEEDED! - Precious Two-Year Old Woodrow Bundy Is in the ICU with a Brain Eating Amoeba

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTUESDAY JULY 18, 2023

Heartbreaking Update: Woodrow's Fight for Life





Join us in this emotional video as we receive the latest update on two-year-old Woodrow Bundy, a truly special child. It all started with a small fever on Friday, but by Saturday, his temperature skyrocketed. Now, Woodrow is facing a critical health battle.





In this gripping account, we delve into the details of Woodrow's condition. From the Vegas ICU, we learn that his illness is a brain-eating amoeba. The situation is dire, with a 99% death rate associated with this rare condition.





Despite the challenging circumstances, Woodrow's family and loved ones refuse to lose hope. They share their unwavering faith and belief in the power of PRAYER. They seek solace in the idea that God's hand can guide Woodrow's recovery, defying medical predictions and defying the CDC's limitations.





In this heartfelt video, profound love and the strength they draw from their unwavering trust in a higher power. Woodrow's story reminds us of the preciousness of life and the resilience of the human spirit.





Join us in PRAYER as we come together to support Woodrow and his family during this unimaginable ordeal. Together, let us believe in MIRACLES and demonstrate the power of unity and unwavering hope in Jesus Christ.





Our focus is honoring Woodrow's spirit and spreading awareness of his fight for life.





Stay tuned as we continue to follow Woodrow's status and provide updates on his condition. Let us rally behind this courageous little boy and his devoted family, demonstrating the strength of compassion and collective support.





Remember, every PRAYER counts. Let us stand together for Woodrow and shine a light of hope during his darkest hours.





Special Guest:

• Frank J. Gaffney, Executive Chairman at Center for Security Policy

• Tom VanHoose - Gun Shop Owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters in Montana





