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FORMER TANZANIAN PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI EXPOSES THE FRAUDULENT PCR TEST FOR COVID-19
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45 views • December 06, 2021
WAS HE ALSO MURDERED???
Sourced from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wJp2ET6efKS9/
The Late Great Tanzania President John Magfuli breaks down the fallacy of the PCR Test. He had his security team review the imported swabs and PCR tests. A pawpaw (papaya), a goat and a bird all tested positive.
Unfortunately the former President died of heart complications but the public is being told he died of Covid-19. Mainstream media continues to call him a "Covid-19 Denier". RIP Mr. John Magfuli.
Sourced from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wJp2ET6efKS9/
The Late Great Tanzania President John Magfuli breaks down the fallacy of the PCR Test. He had his security team review the imported swabs and PCR tests. A pawpaw (papaya), a goat and a bird all tested positive.
Unfortunately the former President died of heart complications but the public is being told he died of Covid-19. Mainstream media continues to call him a "Covid-19 Denier". RIP Mr. John Magfuli.
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