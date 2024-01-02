Create New Account
Russia SHOCKING Message To Israel!
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Tech Machine


Jan 1, 2024


Some of Israel’s actions during this war put Russia in a tight position, and Russia is not happy about that. Russia has sent a strong message to Israel to stop its aggression and respect international law or face the consequences.


How serious is Russia’s message? What has Israel been doing that could involve Russia, and how does it affect Russia’s interests and goals in the region?


In this video, we will explore how Russia just gave Israel a serious warning and what it means for the future of the Middle East.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q1qA6ceQNI

presidentrussiaisraelmiddle eastwarputingazahamasinternational lawaggressionconsequencestech machine

