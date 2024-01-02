Russia SHOCKING Message To Israel!

Tech Machine





Jan 1, 2024





Some of Israel’s actions during this war put Russia in a tight position, and Russia is not happy about that. Russia has sent a strong message to Israel to stop its aggression and respect international law or face the consequences.





How serious is Russia’s message? What has Israel been doing that could involve Russia, and how does it affect Russia’s interests and goals in the region?





In this video, we will explore how Russia just gave Israel a serious warning and what it means for the future of the Middle East.





🥰 Subscribe : https://bit.ly/3etn2L0





📢 Please leave a positive comment below and tell us which part was your favorite! Then like and share it with your friends!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q1qA6ceQNI