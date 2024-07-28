This Saint News 7/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Fam, this is the messiest assassination attempt I have ever heard of and now it seems there were at least two shooters. A lot of democratic money is coming through Act Blue which turns out is likely another money laundering operation. And I'll bet you had no idea how woke Harley Davidson was these days but I'll show you. Then I got your headlines, followed by some X Files and I have a few more Top Stories on deck. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun Stuff.
DARPA Is Hacking the Peripheral Nervous System to Train American Spies
https://www.inverse.com/article/12943-darpa-s-hacking-the-peripheral-nervous-system-to-train-american-spies
Transhuman Artificial Intelligence Coming to a Hive Mind Near You
https://www.winterwatch.net/2024/07/transhuman-artificial-intelligence-coming-to-a-hive-mind-near-you/
Evidence Elon Musk’s Neuralink is just short for ‘Graphene in the Membrane ‘ and more
https://silview.media/2023/09/02/evidence-musks-neuralink-is-just-short-for-graphene-in-the-membrane-and-more/
Elon Musk ‘comfortable’ putting Neuralink chip into one of his kids
https://nypost.com/2022/12/02/elon-musk-comfortable-putting-neuralink-chip-into-his-kids/
Harley Davidson
https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1815754041214845145
learn to speak the language of the left
https://karlyn.substack.com/p/four-hour-on-demand-class-available
.com/robbystarbuck/status/1815754041214845145
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews