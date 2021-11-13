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John Coleman - Weather Channel Founder -“There is no global warming.”
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150 views • November 13, 2021
“There is no global warming.”
And they know it. Anybody notice how they changed the name to ‘Climate Change’? Very convenient, that way no matter what happens with the weather they can still blame us,
and cow’s farts for it! (Remember they want you eating synthetic meat that Gates will produce.)
And they know it. Anybody notice how they changed the name to ‘Climate Change’? Very convenient, that way no matter what happens with the weather they can still blame us,
and cow’s farts for it! (Remember they want you eating synthetic meat that Gates will produce.)
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