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Proctor: Election 2020 Will Be Decided Jan 20 — Could Hillary Replace Biden?
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70 views • October 23, 2020
Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on whether Hillary might replace Biden, what happens AFTER the election (20th Amendment deadline of Jan 20th) and lockdown economics
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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