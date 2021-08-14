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Iranian Christian Father Tells School Board What They Can Do With Their Critical Race Theory Brainwashing
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132 views • August 14, 2021
By J.D. Rucker • Aug. 13, 2021
thelibertydaily.com
EXCERPT:
"An Iranian Christian father addressed the latter issue with his school board. I was unable to get much more information, but conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza posted it to his Rumble page so we believe it is legitimate. It’s also worth a full-watch as it’s under two-minutes long:"
https://thelibertydaily.com/iranian-christian-father-tells-school-board-what-they-can-do-with-their-critical-race-theory-brainwashing/
thelibertydaily.com
EXCERPT:
"An Iranian Christian father addressed the latter issue with his school board. I was unable to get much more information, but conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza posted it to his Rumble page so we believe it is legitimate. It’s also worth a full-watch as it’s under two-minutes long:"
https://thelibertydaily.com/iranian-christian-father-tells-school-board-what-they-can-do-with-their-critical-race-theory-brainwashing/
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