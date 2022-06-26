Another Whitefish Credit Union Theft Victim Speaks-Out

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Mitch Steinberg has an 800+ credit rating and never defaulted on a loan, but WFCU wants us to believe that suddenly Mitch, like a dozen other victims, decided to stop paying their mortgage and ruin the credit rating they spent their lives obtaining? Not likely
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