This Saint News 5/18/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: It seems that the United States and Israel are at a crossroads--Rumor has it AIPAC has been shut out of the administration. Have you heard Ye's new song Heil Hitler? We'll get into it. Tim Pool and his guests had a very enlightening and educational conversation about due process. James Comey is begging for attention, but I don't think he's gonna like it. We'll talk about Trump's approval rating in the Top Stories and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





James Li - Trump's Beautiful Big New Airplane

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1921758759501627877





Victor Davis Hanson: The ‘Egregious’ Pollsters’ Bias Against Trump, Explained

https://x.com/DailySignal/status/1920222025349804432





Heads up for a False Flag in the future that involves Trump and Air Force One.

https://x.com/Shepfortheking/status/1922000410241298495





Greg Reese - The Atrocious Conviction of Reiner Fuëllmich https://x.com/gregreese/status/1923084804385288568





COVID Vaccines May Reduce Women’s Lifelong Egg Supply, Rat Study Suggests

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-reduce-womens-lifelong-egg-supply-rat-study/





Sobbing Kim Kardashian flaunts $7M in jewelry at Paris gem heist trial — and has stunning words for robber

https://nypost.com/2025/05/13/world-news/kim-kardashian-appears-in-court-to-testify-against-alleged-tormenters/





Kim Kardashian robber now claims he ‘regrets’ violent heist — despite writing book titled ‘I Robbed Kim Kardashian’

https://nypost.com/2025/04/29/world-news/kim-kardashian-robber-yunice-abbas-claims-he-regrets-violent-heist/





NYC psychoanalyst calls whiteness incurable ‘parasitic like condition’

https://nypost.com/2021/06/10/psychoanalyst-calls-whiteness-incurable-parasitic-like-condition/





Lethal Shooter - In the Dominican Republic making BASKETBALL HISTORY

https://x.com/LethalShooter__/status/1906067149636108718





Peter St.. Onge - Inflation hits a 4-year low.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1922977763452977267





You’re doing Kegels wrong — use this pelvic floor expert’s ‘elevator’ method

https://nypost.com/2025/05/13/health/youre-doing-kegels-wrong-use-experts-elevator-method/