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For people seeking the approval of others for their behavior, actions, and beliefs.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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9 views • July 31, 2023

 For those seeking the approval of other people for their behavior actions and beliefs. 5-31-23


It appears to me that people only seek the approval of other people for their behavior, actions, and beliefs when they are uncomfortable with their behavior, actions, and beliefs. I doubt many people seek other people’s approval when they tie their shoes, brush their teeth, or believe that water is wet. It may be helpful for people in this position to keep in mind what Colossians chapter 3 verses 1 and 2 state, “seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on the earth.” They also may want to take into consideration what Mark chapter 8 verse 36 states, “For what does it profit a man, to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?” Have a great day.

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biblebehaviorbeliefsapprovalactionsseekingsound wave report systems
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