Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 was Defeated by Russian 114th Motorized Rifle Brigade - Fuel Tank Punctured
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
85 views
Published 13 hours ago

And here is a video of the defeat of a Leopard 2A6 from the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by fire from the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

As expected, the tank was punctured, the fuel caught fire and began to leak, and the crew immediately abandoned the vehicle.

Be careful with the sound, the emotions of those filming are splashing over the edge.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket