Look at all them there zionist. Does there exist any good quality of a human being in that room?

can anybody say anything good about any of them? I would assume this is the cream of the crop in that room and you know ehud barak is in that room and so are some other names...all your top zionist.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.