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US Cannabis Sales Estimates and Investment Update
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Last year, the cannabis industry experienced multiple unique sales accelerators, and those catalysts have carried into 2021.
The total number of retail stores and dispensaries in the United States grew nearly 21% last year while nationwide growth maintained through 2021. Mature markets such as Colorado, Oregon and Washington state are averaging 26% year-over-year sales growth; at the same time, newer states such as Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania are averaging 136%.
With 10 newly legalized markets expected to begin sales in 2021 or 2022, New Frontier Data projects total legal cannabis sales to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, to reach $43 billion by 2025.
As of May 2021, capital raises in cannabis have more than tripled, reaching $6 billion, signaling increased confidence in projected aggressive cannabis market growth.
Show Links:
US cannabis sales off to strong start in 2021
https://mjbizdaily.com/us-cannabis-sales-off-to-strong-start-in-2021/
Cannabis Capital Raises Triple to USD $6 Billion in First Half of 2021
https://newfrontierdata.com/cannabis-insights/cannabis-capital-raises-triple-to-usd-6-billion-in-first-half-of-2021/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 755 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The total number of retail stores and dispensaries in the United States grew nearly 21% last year while nationwide growth maintained through 2021. Mature markets such as Colorado, Oregon and Washington state are averaging 26% year-over-year sales growth; at the same time, newer states such as Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania are averaging 136%.
With 10 newly legalized markets expected to begin sales in 2021 or 2022, New Frontier Data projects total legal cannabis sales to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, to reach $43 billion by 2025.
As of May 2021, capital raises in cannabis have more than tripled, reaching $6 billion, signaling increased confidence in projected aggressive cannabis market growth.
Show Links:
US cannabis sales off to strong start in 2021
https://mjbizdaily.com/us-cannabis-sales-off-to-strong-start-in-2021/
Cannabis Capital Raises Triple to USD $6 Billion in First Half of 2021
https://newfrontierdata.com/cannabis-insights/cannabis-capital-raises-triple-to-usd-6-billion-in-first-half-of-2021/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 755 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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