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New CDC and WHO Study Proves "No Evidence" Face Masks Prevent Virus
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33 views • July 23, 2020
FB's so called “fact checkers” have struck again, claiming that my report on the science that proves that wearing facemasks, especially in non-medical settings does almost nothing to prevent the spread of a virus, is false… citing that it was based on old information. Now, I'm reporting on a new study created in conjunction with the World Health Organization and published by the CDC from less than 60 days ago that once again proves that there is no evidence that wearing face masks in public prevents the spread of flu-like viruses. I'm also going to show you why the Facebook fact-checking system cannot be trusted.
Link to the CDC published study. This study was conducted in preparation for the development of guidelines by the World Health Organization on the use of nonpharmaceutical interventions for pandemic influenza in nonmedical settings.
This study was supported by the World Health Organization.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article?fbclid=IwAR3ASxBUrRE5LHeZsZF-iHrpTuX2PprS8FnkKGUpEUDEIAnH6s5wQOpkOJI See Less
Link to the CDC published study. This study was conducted in preparation for the development of guidelines by the World Health Organization on the use of nonpharmaceutical interventions for pandemic influenza in nonmedical settings.
This study was supported by the World Health Organization.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article?fbclid=IwAR3ASxBUrRE5LHeZsZF-iHrpTuX2PprS8FnkKGUpEUDEIAnH6s5wQOpkOJI See Less
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