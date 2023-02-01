SCOTT RITTER EXTRA EP. 41 - The Highlight Of The Report Was When Scott Gets Chapped At About 9:00

Without directly saying so, he did a great job of explaining how the SEE.EYE.AYE., Hellywood, D.o.J. and the media artificially shape public opinion. It's another form of mass formation psychosis or mass brainwashing, via the media (SEE.EYE.AYE. Propaganda).





Scott starts smoldering shortly after 6:00, explodes at about 9:00 and rightly so. He uses some harsh language here so, be forewarned, but you can certainly tell he's sincere and chapped about this issue and unscripted. The justice system has been corrupted; without a doubt.





Remember, the truth has a certain ring to it. Lies are plentiful in the U.S. media nowadays (Thanks To MaoBama Destroying The Smith-Mundt Act In 2012-2013), but the truth will always shine through; God willing.