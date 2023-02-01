Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SCOTT RITTER EXTRA EP. 41 - The Highlight Of The Report Was When Scott Gets Chapped At About 9:00
37 views
channel image
CADKIAH
Published 19 hours ago |

Without directly saying so, he did a great job of explaining how the SEE.EYE.AYE., Hellywood, D.o.J. and the media artificially shape public opinion.  It's another form of mass formation psychosis or mass brainwashing, via the media (SEE.EYE.AYE. Propaganda). 


Scott starts smoldering shortly after 6:00, explodes at about 9:00 and rightly so. He uses some harsh language here so, be forewarned, but you can certainly tell he's sincere and chapped about this issue and unscripted.  The justice system has been corrupted; without a doubt.

Remember, the truth has a certain ring to it.  Lies are plentiful in the U.S. media nowadays (Thanks To MaoBama Destroying The Smith-Mundt Act In 2012-2013), but the truth will always shine through; God willing.
Keywords
politicsgodantifablmspacemusichistoryfuturemedicaldogs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket