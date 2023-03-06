It stinks! Last time I made a serendipitous discovery like this, an MD asked me to not tell the public. Self-diagnosis in 20 minutes. Treatment efficacy observed in 2 hours

This is not a yak yak yak talking head video. Small medical miracle possible by Abraham Hicks' Law of Attraction and a nurse who is into health supplements. The Law of Gratitude requires me to thank both. Saved me from getting stiched up in Emergency which would have been yet another medical error. The underlying problem -- to what looks like a tummy splitting open -- was not obvious. A medical website states that my condition occurs in:



2% of the general U.S. population.

10% to 20% of people in the hospital.



50% to 60% of people in the intensive care unit (ICU)



.

** Those are curious statistics, don't you think? Imo these stats indicate I likely also had internal bleeding from previous surgery coming apart. **





