Fearless Frank Castle Interview, Ancient A.I. Infiltration, Adaptation, & The Black Hole Enigma
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
18 views • 5 months ago

Fearless Frank Castle joins Matt the Interdimensional Traveler as they compare notes from the other side. Frank tells a story where he was asked to help with an infiltration of malevolent ancient A.I. in the depths of hell - while Matt chimes in with interdimensional insights in how to best position ourselves for a beneficial resolution with the most dangerous expressions in the Universe – all this and more in this exciting hyperspacial episode of Babylon Burning.

 

Help us make cool shit:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning

 

Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor

 

Say hey on Telegram:

https://t.me/Babylon1984

Keywords
aidmtfearlessfrankhyperspace
