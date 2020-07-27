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The David Knight Show (27July20 Full Show)
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23 views • July 27, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Day 133 of lockdown: bagged salad parasites, feral monkeys and COVID lessons from Giglio Island, Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam
— 00:20:46 John MacArthur wakes up about tyranny & the church. Will other pastors also awake? Is it too late?
— 00:43:55 SCOTUS renders different rights to Caesar’s Palace than to Nevada church
— 00:55:57 Seattle talk show host who mocked Trump & defended rioters, now wants a gun
— 01:04:00 Riots in Portland, Seattle & across USA — how do we defend ourselves without destroying the Constitution?
— 01:23:29 NFAC - why is the federal govt f-king around with these terrorists?
— 01:31:33 The right way & the wrong way to push back against masks
— 01:54:20 From Stockholm Syndrome to “Berlin Syndrome” — the maskers are going from crazy to violent
— 02:02:13 Packages of seeds, labeled “jewelry” from China sent unsolicited to people in multiple states. Listener sent unsolicited face masks multiple times. What are they up to asks several state departments of agriculture
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Day 133 of lockdown: bagged salad parasites, feral monkeys and COVID lessons from Giglio Island, Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam
— 00:20:46 John MacArthur wakes up about tyranny & the church. Will other pastors also awake? Is it too late?
— 00:43:55 SCOTUS renders different rights to Caesar’s Palace than to Nevada church
— 00:55:57 Seattle talk show host who mocked Trump & defended rioters, now wants a gun
— 01:04:00 Riots in Portland, Seattle & across USA — how do we defend ourselves without destroying the Constitution?
— 01:23:29 NFAC - why is the federal govt f-king around with these terrorists?
— 01:31:33 The right way & the wrong way to push back against masks
— 01:54:20 From Stockholm Syndrome to “Berlin Syndrome” — the maskers are going from crazy to violent
— 02:02:13 Packages of seeds, labeled “jewelry” from China sent unsolicited to people in multiple states. Listener sent unsolicited face masks multiple times. What are they up to asks several state departments of agriculture
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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