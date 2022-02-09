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Let Them Have Crack Pipes
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150 views • February 09, 2022
Drugged
* [Bidan] launches the next phase of his equity plan.
* He wants to finally close the ‘crack gap’.
* He has become less wise and less informed.
* He does nothing about the raging opioid crisis.
* Fentanyl is flowing into America by the truckload.
* Team Biden allows people to do drugs out in the open.
* How does someone pay for their drug addiction?
* Homelessness and street crime are results.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 February 2022
* [Bidan] launches the next phase of his equity plan.
* He wants to finally close the ‘crack gap’.
* He has become less wise and less informed.
* He does nothing about the raging opioid crisis.
* Fentanyl is flowing into America by the truckload.
* Team Biden allows people to do drugs out in the open.
* How does someone pay for their drug addiction?
* Homelessness and street crime are results.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 February 2022
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