CHRISTIAN WOMEN ATTACKED IN JERUSALEM BY MOB OF JEWISH KIDS
Two Christian women were beaten on the street in Jerusalem by Jewish children, allegedly for mentioning Jesus. The two women were spat on, kicked, and hit, as well as had their clothing pulled after a mob of young boys surrounded them, apparently enraged by the mere mention of His name. One boy even pulled off his yarmulke in order to continue the beating, the video shows.
The attack was condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who called it, and a recent spate of attacks on Christians, ‘a disgrace.’
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/veKpQ44NsfTb/?list=notifications&randomize=false
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
