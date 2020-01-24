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SN1001: Antagonizing Anarchy, Climate Refugees & Sovereign Existences | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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9 views • January 24, 2020
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/01/24/antagonizing-anarchy-climate-refugees-sovereign-existences]

Temper tantrum included, we’re back to kick this season and decade off with one of our most diverse episodes yet. During this break, unlike many others, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with you great people and really being able to have heartfelt moments, which is strange in and of itself. While meandering throw life, absorbing the background chatter and ambience of political upheaval and social unrest, I began to thoroughly embrace the mission we’re so heavily invested in.

It’s not business as usual, ladies and gentleman. This page, turned podcast is about to turn into a project that changes the molds. Throughout 2019, listeners heard us wrestle with the reluctant burden of being in such a position, and unfortunately, those days of deliberation are no longer upon us. With destabilization creeping ever closer towards our horizons, hesitation will only cost us hope.

Unlike most seasons, the aroma of adversity and chaos looms just before our eyes, tantalizing and enticing all whom embrace it. Regardless of how infectious the smell of it may seem, the mission remains the same; Stay vigilant and seek the truth. The days of distractions are here, bringing with them untold challenges and mysteries. All of which we’ll be here with you going over. Welcome to Season 10, it’s 2020.

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