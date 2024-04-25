Will Sugar or Salt Light Up Your Life?





DrRobertYoung





To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com

To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.givesendgo.com/research

Dr. Robert O Young shares his research and scientific findings of 40 years before the International Tribunal of Natural Justice in Bali, Indonesia.





To read, listen and learn more go to the following links:





Robert O Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner, Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice





www.drrobertyoung.com - CV

www.drrobertyoung.com/blog - scientific blog

https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/ - 3000 scientific articles of Dr. Robert O Young

https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung... 1000's of videos to watch

www.universalmedicalimaging.com - non-invasive medical diagnostics

www.phmiracleproducts.com - alkalizing productswww.phmriacleretreat.com - treatment centers

www.thriveon.com - World premier documentary

Books and Articles by Dr. Robert O Young - https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/ent...

https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyou... instagram

https://twitter.com/settings/profile - twitter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?... - Facebook