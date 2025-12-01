BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
David A. Hughes: The Deep State & Their Project for a Global Concentration Camp
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
416 followers
5
344 views • 1 day ago

David A. Hughes discusses his excellent book on the history of the deep state, the many parallels between the totalitarianism of one century ago and the current tyranny being constructed, and their renewed push to establish a global technocratic biodigital concentration camp once more.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Substack https://dhughes.substack.com

Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/David-A-Hughes/author/B0D4X8J3KH

Support https://davidahughes.net/support


About David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes was Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism. He is author of “Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy: Volume 1" and "Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State".


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon

Keywords
deep statecommunismhistorynwoconcentration campnew world ordernaziglobalismnazisforeign policywwiifascismtechnocracyworld governmentdigital idcovidcovid1984
