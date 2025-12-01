David A. Hughes: The Deep State & Their Project for a Global Concentration Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David A. Hughes discusses his excellent book on the history of the deep state, the many parallels between the totalitarianism of one century ago and the current tyranny being constructed, and their renewed push to establish a global technocratic biodigital concentration camp once more.
About David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes was Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism. He is author of “Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy: Volume 1" and "Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State".
