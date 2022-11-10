Create New Account
VERBAL TERRORIST: The Left Will Shut You Down for Speaking Words
David Icke was recently labeled a terrorist by the Dutch for what? Speaking words. He's now a verbal terrorist.

We’re already seeing individuals, such as Kanye West, being canceled by culture for using words. David Icke was banned from entering the EU for TWO YEARS because of his thoughts and opinions. But, you may ask, did either of these people terrorize others or call for violence upon others? The answer is no. They’re verbal terrorists now in the minds of the Left, and they have to silence them.


FULL SHOW: https://www.trunews.com/stream/medvedev-says-russia-will-send-nazis-to-gehenna-s-fires


