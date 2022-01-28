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A Nation Of Complete Idiots, You Can't Comply Your Way To Freedom & Utopia The Movie
Aimless News
Aimless News
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80 views • January 28, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

Brothers beat stepfather to death - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/brothers-friend-beat-pedo-stepfather?ref_src=aimlessnews

No charges in Russia - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/forced-pedophile-dig-grave?ref_src=aimlessnews

Oops, Spotify to pull Neil Youngs music, all you woke fucktards take notice - https://pitchfork.com/news/spotify-agrees-to-pull-neil-young-music-after-his-criticism-of-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews

A nation of complete idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-making-the-sats-easier/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's how stupid people are - https://rumble.com/vtb7zc-trading-1-oz-gold-coin-worth-1800-for-worthless-random-stuff.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Education is in the tubes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-try-to-look-like-a-rainbow-unicorn-threw-me-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews

140 year old Pelosi announces re-election run - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-im-running-for-reelection/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Feds announce rate hike - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/combat-bidens-massive-inflation-fed-announces-will-reluctantly-increase-rates-something-rarely-done-democrat-administrations/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Sweden won't vaccinate children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sweden-will-not-vaccinate-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Meanwhile Fauci going after infants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/fauci-proposes-three-shot-series-babies-6-months-old-children-4-years-old-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

They have lied about the numbers since the beginning - https://summit.news/2022/01/27/more-than-half-of-covid-patients-in-hospitals-are-being-treated-for-something-else/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Nice to see Substack won't censor, for now - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-5-lies-of-liberals/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's how to handle the immigrants - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tennessee-bill-would-relocate-illegal-immigrants-to-bidens-hometown??ref_src=aimlessnews

Russian bad ass so no mask - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russain-chess-grandmaster-refuses-to-wear-mask-kicked-out-of-world-championship/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Suicide jumper misses the mat on purpose, survives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suicidal-jumper-misses-the-landing-mat-on-purpose/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Utopia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJYaXy5mmA8

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1486546633349222400?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Remeece - BOOSTA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrcOIFHHqv8


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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