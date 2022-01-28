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A Nation Of Complete Idiots, You Can't Comply Your Way To Freedom & Utopia The Movie
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80 views • January 28, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Brothers beat stepfather to death - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/brothers-friend-beat-pedo-stepfather?ref_src=aimlessnews
No charges in Russia - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/forced-pedophile-dig-grave?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, Spotify to pull Neil Youngs music, all you woke fucktards take notice - https://pitchfork.com/news/spotify-agrees-to-pull-neil-young-music-after-his-criticism-of-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A nation of complete idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-making-the-sats-easier/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how stupid people are - https://rumble.com/vtb7zc-trading-1-oz-gold-coin-worth-1800-for-worthless-random-stuff.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Education is in the tubes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-try-to-look-like-a-rainbow-unicorn-threw-me-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
140 year old Pelosi announces re-election run - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-im-running-for-reelection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Feds announce rate hike - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/combat-bidens-massive-inflation-fed-announces-will-reluctantly-increase-rates-something-rarely-done-democrat-administrations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sweden won't vaccinate children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sweden-will-not-vaccinate-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile Fauci going after infants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/fauci-proposes-three-shot-series-babies-6-months-old-children-4-years-old-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They have lied about the numbers since the beginning - https://summit.news/2022/01/27/more-than-half-of-covid-patients-in-hospitals-are-being-treated-for-something-else/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nice to see Substack won't censor, for now - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-5-lies-of-liberals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how to handle the immigrants - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tennessee-bill-would-relocate-illegal-immigrants-to-bidens-hometown??ref_src=aimlessnews
Russian bad ass so no mask - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russain-chess-grandmaster-refuses-to-wear-mask-kicked-out-of-world-championship/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Suicide jumper misses the mat on purpose, survives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suicidal-jumper-misses-the-landing-mat-on-purpose/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Utopia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJYaXy5mmA8
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1486546633349222400?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Remeece - BOOSTA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrcOIFHHqv8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Brothers beat stepfather to death - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/brothers-friend-beat-pedo-stepfather?ref_src=aimlessnews
No charges in Russia - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/forced-pedophile-dig-grave?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, Spotify to pull Neil Youngs music, all you woke fucktards take notice - https://pitchfork.com/news/spotify-agrees-to-pull-neil-young-music-after-his-criticism-of-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A nation of complete idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-making-the-sats-easier/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how stupid people are - https://rumble.com/vtb7zc-trading-1-oz-gold-coin-worth-1800-for-worthless-random-stuff.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Education is in the tubes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-try-to-look-like-a-rainbow-unicorn-threw-me-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
140 year old Pelosi announces re-election run - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-im-running-for-reelection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Feds announce rate hike - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/combat-bidens-massive-inflation-fed-announces-will-reluctantly-increase-rates-something-rarely-done-democrat-administrations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sweden won't vaccinate children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sweden-will-not-vaccinate-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile Fauci going after infants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/fauci-proposes-three-shot-series-babies-6-months-old-children-4-years-old-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They have lied about the numbers since the beginning - https://summit.news/2022/01/27/more-than-half-of-covid-patients-in-hospitals-are-being-treated-for-something-else/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nice to see Substack won't censor, for now - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-5-lies-of-liberals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how to handle the immigrants - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tennessee-bill-would-relocate-illegal-immigrants-to-bidens-hometown??ref_src=aimlessnews
Russian bad ass so no mask - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russain-chess-grandmaster-refuses-to-wear-mask-kicked-out-of-world-championship/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Suicide jumper misses the mat on purpose, survives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suicidal-jumper-misses-the-landing-mat-on-purpose/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Utopia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJYaXy5mmA8
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1486546633349222400?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Remeece - BOOSTA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrcOIFHHqv8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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