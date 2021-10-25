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Floating Kratky Hydroponics v2
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408 views • October 25, 2021
Starting at 4:18, new methods for doing Kratky Hydroponics.
A floating raft is a better support than a fixed top.
2-7/8 hole saw.
Project panels: https://www.lowes.com/pd/GreenGuard-1-X-2-X-2-Project-Panel-LG-1/5001929511
Net cups: https://www.amazon.com/UltraOutlet-Hydroponics-Basket-Aeroponic-Aquaponics/dp/B089JW7FVG/
Floats for the Tote System
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZrdbZb5z4I
Adjustable Lights for Indoor Growing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCMKbWVEQlc
Instant Kratky and Cheap Lights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZK_zs9kf2k
Send me a note if you might be interested in buying a kit consisting of floats and net pots.
[email protected]
A floating raft is a better support than a fixed top.
2-7/8 hole saw.
Project panels: https://www.lowes.com/pd/GreenGuard-1-X-2-X-2-Project-Panel-LG-1/5001929511
Net cups: https://www.amazon.com/UltraOutlet-Hydroponics-Basket-Aeroponic-Aquaponics/dp/B089JW7FVG/
Floats for the Tote System
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZrdbZb5z4I
Adjustable Lights for Indoor Growing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCMKbWVEQlc
Instant Kratky and Cheap Lights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZK_zs9kf2k
Send me a note if you might be interested in buying a kit consisting of floats and net pots.
[email protected]
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