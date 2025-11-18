Costco’s Lobster Mac & Cheese Is Back! Shoppers Are Going Crazy

Costco has brought back one of its most loved prepared meals — the famous Lobster Mac and Cheese! Loaded with tender lobster meat, rich cheese, and perfectly cooked pasta, this dish is becoming a must-have for shoppers.

In this video, we take a quick look at why everyone is talking about it, what makes it worth buying, and whether you should grab one on your next Costco run.

