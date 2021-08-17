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Corona Ausschuss
@Corona-Ausschuss : Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee >>
https://securewhistleblower.com
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
"Where's The Isolate?" Mike Adams & Reiner Fuellmich