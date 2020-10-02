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A Few Pointers for Survival on the Move (1047)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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73 views • October 02, 2020
John Hickman from the Primitive Ways Channel on YT and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 travelling the Moors in S.W England talk about mechanisms being put in place so that our world will not return to the way it was before and usher in a new management system for humanity. John Kitson from 5G Awareness.com discusses 5G and the effects on plants, animals and humans and how you can grow your own food to protect yourself during these changing times.

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