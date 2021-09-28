Biden Can't KILL THE USA Either: Obama 2.0 (2021)

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Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So

Psa 107:1 O give thanks unto the LORD, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.

Psa 107:2 Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy;

Psa 107:3 And gathered them out of the lands, from the east, and from the west, from the north, and from the south.

Psa 107:4 They wandered in the wilderness in a solitary way; they found no city to dwell in.

Psa 107:5 Hungry and thirsty, their soul fainted in them.

Psa 107:6 Then they cried unto the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them out of their distresses.

Psa 107:7 And he led them forth by the right way, that they might go to a city of habitation.

Psa 107:8 Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!

Psa 107:9 For he satisfieth the longing soul, and filleth the hungry soul with goodness.

Psa 107:10 Such as sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, being bound in affliction and iron;

Psa 107:11 Because they rebelled against the words of God, and contemned the counsel of the most High:

Psa 107:12 Therefore he brought down their heart with labour; they fell down, and there was none to help.

Psa 107:13 Then they cried unto the LORD in their trouble, and he saved them out of their distresses.

Psa 107:14 He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their bands in sunder.

Psa 107:15 Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!

Psa 107:16 For he hath broken the gates of brass, and cut the bars of iron in sunder.

Psa 107:17 Fools because of their transgression, and because of their iniquities, are afflicted.

Psa 107:18 Their soul abhorreth all manner of meat; and they draw near unto the gates of death.

Psa 107:19 Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he saveth them out of their distresses.

Psa 107:20 He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions.

Psa 107:21 Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!

Psa 107:22 And let them sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving, and declare his works with rejoicing.

Psa 107:23 They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters;

Psa 107:24 These see the works of the LORD, and his wonders in the deep.

Psa 107:25 For he commandeth, and raiseth the stormy wind, which lifteth up the waves thereof.

Psa 107:26 They mount up to the heaven, they go down again to the depths: their soul is melted because of trouble.

Psa 107:27 They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wits' end.

Psa 107:28 Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses.

Psa 107:29 He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still.

Psa 107:30 Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven.

Psa 107:31 Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!

Psa 107:32 Let them exalt him also in the congregation of the people, and praise him in the assembly of the elders.

Psa 107:33 He turneth rivers into a wilderness, and the watersprings into dry ground;

Psa 107:34 A fruitful land into barrenness, for the wickedness of them that dwell therein.

Psa 107:35 He turneth the wilderness into a standing water, and dry ground into watersprings.

Psa 107:36 And there he maketh the hungry to dwell, that they may prepare a city for habitation;

Psa 107:37 And sow the fields, and plant vineyards, which may yield fruits of increase.

Psa 107:38 He blesseth them also, so that they are multiplied greatly; and suffereth not their cattle to decrease.

Psa 107:39 Again, they are minished and brought low through oppression, affliction, and sorrow.

Psa 107:40 He poureth contempt upon princes, and causeth them to wander in the wilderness, where there is no way.

Psa 107:41 Yet setteth he the poor on high from affliction, and maketh him families like a flock.

Psa 107:42 The righteous shall see it, and rejoice: and all iniquity shall stop her mouth.

Psa 107:43 Whoso is wise, and will observe these things, even they shall understand the lovingkindness of the LORD.