GuberMentes Fraudus Parasiticus | The Crowhouse

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“The more boring a child is, the more the parents, when showing off the child, receive adulation for being good parents — because they have a tame child-creature in their house.”
― Frank Zappa
Byron Bay Australia: COVID Is A Scam, Change My Mind...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WUo9n2xEcFeb/
Mississippi River Flood Imminent - Chemtrails Over Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ94gT31jLM
'Disgraceful' sex acts in parliament rock Australia's government
https://news.yahoo.com/disgraceful-parliament-sex-acts-rock-020555748.html
Why company profits have jumped in Australia during COVID-19 while workers are taking home less
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-03/australia-recession-how-wages-have-slumped-while-profits-jumped/12623176
It's 'abundantly clear' that 'we're not all in this together'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckgRaH_FxBE
I'd rather be a human than a slave Chadstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2CRQbZSZ5I
Bristol protest: Police attacked as 'Kill the Bill' demo turns violent
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-bristol-56477887
Holidays overseas to be made ILLEGAL - £5,000 fines for people trying to leave Britain
https://www.express.co.uk/travel/articles/1413337/holidays-illegal-fine-new-covid-laws-overseas-travel-monday
Coronavirus: Restaurants, bars prepare for Tuesday reopening (Updated)
https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/03/15/coronavirus-restaurants-bars-prepare-for-tuesday-reopening/?fbclid=IwAR2MvqvdaS6ny9GaqDYLQRP0XYdwVtnSSENVANlxXkGZipXXnaM7apL6NYs
NJ Employers Can Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine, State Says
https://patch.com/new-jersey/mahwah/s/hhcuc/nj-issues-rules-guidelines-getting-covid-vaccine-working
Humanity versus The Corporation
https://debdahvibez.blogspot.com/2021/03/humanity-versus-corporation.html
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/DfqbV1zH5sIv/
The Crowhouse