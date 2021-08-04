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Confidence in Institutions Falls. Support for Secession Rises.
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111 views • August 04, 2021
In this video, I analyze a recent Gallup poll about the low confidence Americans of all stripes have in the major institutions which underpin our society. I make the case that this is a good thing, as it provides a market opportunity to replace these crumbling rotted institutions with something better.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/352316/americans-confidence-major-institutions-dips.aspx
I also take a look at another poll which asked Americans from different regions if they would support new regional governments which replaced the United States.
http://brightlinewatch.org/still-miles-apart-americans-and-the-state-of-u-s-democracy-half-a-year-into-the-biden-presidency/
The data shows people are not happy with how things are currently run, and want other solutions for how to run society, and solve political disagreements.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
https://news.gallup.com/poll/352316/americans-confidence-major-institutions-dips.aspx
I also take a look at another poll which asked Americans from different regions if they would support new regional governments which replaced the United States.
http://brightlinewatch.org/still-miles-apart-americans-and-the-state-of-u-s-democracy-half-a-year-into-the-biden-presidency/
The data shows people are not happy with how things are currently run, and want other solutions for how to run society, and solve political disagreements.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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