Direct to Consumers? What about cannabis retailers?

A handful of California cannabis manufacturers and brands have begun selling their products directly to customers through their websites, effectively bypassing traditional brick-and-mortar retail shops and delivery companies that have long been the gatekeepers to marijuana consumers.Some retailers are unhappy about the direct-to-consumer development, however, and say they feel cheated. But insiders say they expect the practice will spread quickly to other states that also allow home delivery. The only question is when.Cannabis grown in California is some of the best in the world. Mexicans are demanding California grown cannabis that drug dealers in Mexico have been forced to source from the States, according to WaPo. They're labeling the cannabis "IMPORTADO" and charging a hefty markup.Notes:California cannabis brands begin selling directly to consumers, bypassing retailersMexican Demand For California Cannabis "Explodes"Guest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 774 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.