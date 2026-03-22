God planned out Creation knowing he would suffer at cross because wanted his people know his love

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). God planned out Creation knowing that he would come in the flesh as Jesus Christ our Savior to suffer on the cross horrendously, because he wanted his people (“Bride of Christ”) to know his love and to have an intimate relationship with them. Those who are forgiven much love much. Those who have never been forgiven much do not love much, and hence, you do not have that deeper intimate love relationship with God. The extent of his sufferings on the cross shows how much he loves his people. For the Almighty God of heaven & earth to humble himself to a mere human to be tortured & humiliated in such a way shows the extent that he wants that deep love relationship with his brothers & friends & Bride & Body & children & humans made in his own image with his breath of life breathed into them to make their souls throughout eternity. He is not just creating a Creation full of creatures, but he is creating an eternal world built on unfathomable love that reflects his own love & glory and a personal close family. He is building a family—not just a Creation. This is only the initial screening process to find out who are his family who love him and who are not. Only a holy God can do such a thing, who is pure love and pure righteousness and pure humility and pure wisdom and pure holiness. It goes beyond any human comprehension that can fathom the depth of the love of God. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





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