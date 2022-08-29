WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 11NOV21 - Jay Climbs out of Plane Mid-Air

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/9y-Y0Ymddos
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #131
Links to sources:
Man Climbs Out Of Plane Mid-Air - https://www.instagram.com/p/CScI4qWlbPu/
Wheel Well - https://fb.watch/8_diJcuZwO/
Plane Flies Over Formula 1 Car - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybVDU...
Skilled Helicopter Pilot - https://fb.watch/8_esQb2pH5/
Plane Comes Out Of Water - https://fb.watch/8_azhi_xZH/
Low Pass - https://fb.watch/8_aS3yd6xR/
Landing Gear Up - https://fb.watch/8_b3XWj-oF/
Firing Rockets - https://fb.watch/8_b7YuqAyn/
4 Hours Of Planes - https://fb.watch/8_btjFO6pI/
Plane Stops Fast - https://fb.watch/8_b-LFnzci/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet