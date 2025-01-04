Power Blackout Alert (2025 Polar Vortex Extremes)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With extreme polar vortex cold about to sweep the USA, first will be the ice storms through the Midwest wind farms and electric lines, followed quickly by record arctic cold that will create incredibly still air called a “wind drought” that will take wind farm generation to zero over a wide swath of the Midwest. Then snows blanket the SE USA and cover solar farms further reducing electrical production while electric demand will set new records. Where the electric grid break first?
