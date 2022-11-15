Questions To Ponder

GOP Needs To Adapt Or Die

* Dems know how to game the system.

* Until Republicans can change election laws, they need to beat the Dems at their own game.

* Finger-pointing aplenty post-midterms.

* Do R voters deserve new leaders?

* Does GOP have robust enough post-election operations?

* Does GOP have a plan for the coasts?

* GOP must continue to grow Latino vote share.

* Do GOP leaders need to be more visible?

* Voters are unhappy with Dems, but still elected them — or not?

The Ingraham Angle | 14 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315586008112

