Questions To Ponder

GOP Needs To Adapt Or Die
* Dems know how to game the system.
* Until Republicans can change election laws, they need to beat the Dems at their own game.
* Finger-pointing aplenty post-midterms.
* Do R voters deserve new leaders?
* Does GOP have robust enough post-election operations?
* Does GOP have a plan for the coasts?
* GOP must continue to grow Latino vote share.
* Do GOP leaders need to be more visible?
* Voters are unhappy with Dems, but still elected them — or not?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 November 2022
