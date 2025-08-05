Footage circulating online on August 3, showed extensive fires on targets in Nikolaev a consequence of Khinzal cruise missile fired during an strike at 10:00 PM by the Russian Aerospace and Missile Forces at night operation on August 2, 2025. According to preliminary information, the missile struck a "location" of mercenaries for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a residential area on the outskirts of Nikolaev, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported. Ukrainian monitoring channels further reported that Russian Tu-22M3 bomber fired Khinzal missiles at targets in Nikolaev. Following the missile strike, extensive fires broke out in the city, with certain locations completely destroyed. The explosion caused a power outage in Nikolaev, including in Kherson region. At the same time, the takeoff of Tu-22M3 strategic bomber from Engels airbase was reported.

Meanwhile, reports from Turkish sources stated that the attack targeted temporary accommodation for NATO soldiers from Europe. The facility housed French mercenaries and instructors, and the attack is suspected to have caused foreign casualties. Local residents reported several ambulances arriving at the scene. However, this is pending further information and official confirmation from the authorities. In total, since March 2022, approximately 50,000 foreign mercenaries serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been killed in combat. Many are Americans, British, Germans, French, and most notably thousands of Poles. This means the war in Ukraine is a global war!

