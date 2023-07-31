The Sane Asylum #161 - 30 JewLie 23 - CoHost: Frederick C Blackburn/BB9! Guest: John Percent

Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe as co-host. Check out BB9’s new show on RepublicBroadcasting.org Saturdays 7-8pm Eastern. “The Saturday Snack Shack!” RBN’s newest host John Percent joins the show to discuss his new show “Tucker Punch.” Topics including Holocaust survivor Brooke Golstein jewsplaining to Hannah Pearl Davis on Pierce Morgan show, Angry jewess says she is white only when it benefits her, demonic psychopath Molly Conger exposed, lots of great callers in hour 2… and so much more.



