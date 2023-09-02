Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sheriff Mark Lamb: Sanctuary cities’ policies have encouraged mass immigration
channel image
GalacticStorm
2110 Subscribers
Shop now
52 views
Published Yesterday

JUST THE NEWS  |  Sheriff Mark Lamb: Sanctuary cities’ policies have encouraged mass immigration


Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says sanctuary cities’ policies undermine the rule of law at the expense of the average American taxpayer.

Keywords
john solomonsheriff mark lambjust the news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket